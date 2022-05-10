“Bollywood Can’t Afford Me, Don’t Want To Waste My Time”: Mahesh Babu

Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu, in a media interaction, revealed that he wouldn’t do Bollywood films as the industry would not be able to afford him. The actor added that he is happy doing films in the South. Mahesh is currently gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film will release in theatres on May 12.

Mahesh Babu, in a recent media interaction at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major, opened up about making his debut in Bollywood. He revealed that the Hindi film industry ‘cannot afford him, so he wouldn’t waste time doing a Hindi film.

Several media outlets quoted Mahesh Babu as saying this during the launch: “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here are huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry.

“Speaking of his goals in the coming years, the 46-year-old actor added, “I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.”

Mahesh is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. Some of his hit films are Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.