Vir Das shines as host at International Emmy Awards 2024

Vir Das made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, held in New York City in 2024. The comedian and actor brought his trademark humor and charm to the stage, earning admiration for his hosting skills and his distinctive sense of style.

The event, which celebrates the best in international television, marked a significant moment in Das’s career, showcasing his growing influence on the global entertainment stage.

For the occasion, Vir Das chose an outfit designed by Delhi-based designer Shubangi Bajpai under her label Salooka. His attire combined elements of Indian and Western fashion, featuring a black blazer, a white embroidered kurta, and flared trousers.

The ensemble, which was both modern and rooted in tradition, received praise for its sophistication and cultural significance.

Ahead of the ceremony, Das took to Instagram to share his excitement about collaborating with a new designer. In his characteristic humorous style, he wrote, “As promised, I will be wearing a brand new designer for the Emmys. As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does, and she worked super hard. Happy to show you her work soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Das had shared his excitement about hosting the awards back in September. Announcing the news on Instagram, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity, writing, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host! I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honored and excited!”

Das’s connection with the International Emmys is longstanding; he was nominated in 2021 for his comedy special ‘Vir Das: For India’ and won in 2023 for his Netflix special ‘Landing’. These achievements have made him one of the most recognized Indian comedians on the international stage.

He has successfully juggled stand-up comedy, acting, writing, and producing. His stand-up specials, such as ‘Abroad Understanding’, ‘Vir Das: For India’, and ‘Landing’, have earned critical acclaim and brought Indian humor to a global audience. Beyond stand-up, he has made a mark in Bollywood with films like ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, and ‘Badmaash Company’.

On the international front, he has appeared in Judd Apatow’s ‘The Bubble’ and ABC’s ‘Whiskey Cavalier’. He also created and produced shows like Netflix’s ‘Hasmukh’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Jestination Unknown’. In addition, Das is the frontman for ‘Alien Chutney’, India’s first comedy-rock band, blending humor and music in a unique way.

Speaking about the opportunity to host the Emmys, Das said, “I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It’s a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is creating its best content. I know firsthand how it can be life-changing.”