Emmy Awards 2024: ‘Shogun,’ ‘The Bear’ and ‘Hacks’ win big!

For the second time this year, the best of American prime-time television was celebrated at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The event celebrated the frontrunners of television shows and performances from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. The night was hosted by the father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Previously, the 75th Emmy Awards was postponed from 2023 to 2024 due to the Hollywood strikes. For the 76th edit of the coveted awards, the historical saga ‘Shogun’ dominated the Drama category, while ‘Hacks’ emerged as a big winner in the Comedy category. While the shows took over the evening, the psychological-comedy ‘The Bear’, and ‘Baby Reindeer’ took home 4 wins each.

Predictably, FX’s ‘The Bear’ swooped in and claimed 4 big awards of the night. The titles bagged by the blockbuster series include the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Jeremy Allen White. Notably, Christopher Storer bagged the Best Direction for a Comedy Series Award. Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the Best Supporting Actress and Actor Awards under the comedy category. Moreover, the evening wins brought ‘The Bear’s total wins for the year to a whopping 11 awards. This breaks the show’s personal record of 10 awards which it bagged last year. Meanwhile, ‘Hacks’ also emerged as a big winner of the night, clinching big wins in the comedy category. The show took home the Best Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart. It also bagged the Best Writing for a Comedy Series for Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky.

Meanwhile, ‘Shogun’ dominated the drama category and took home several prestigious titles under the category. The historical epic bagged the Outstanding Drama Award and Lead Actor in a Drama Award for Hiroyuki Sanada. It also clinched the Lead Actress Award for Anna Sawai, and Best Direction Award for Frederick E.O. Toye under the drama classification. With the 14 wins grabbed by ‘Shogun’ earlier this year, the show’s total awards for a single season now stands at 18 wins. Notably, the number is the highest total amassed by a single season of a show to date. On the other hand, Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ also took home four major awards of the night.

Meanwhile, the complete list of Winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 is as follows:

Drama Series – Shogun (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Comedy Series – Hacks (Max)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Directing for a Comedy Series – The Bear

Directing for a Drama Series – Shogun

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Ripley

Film Rights for Netflix – Steven Zaillian

Reality-Competition Program – The Traitors

Scripted Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Talk Series – The Daily Show