Indians shine globally: Diljit, Anushka and more make history in 2024

In 2024, Indian talents are lighting up the global stage. They are bringing pride to their homeland with remarkable achievements across various industries. Artists, athletes, and influencers are breaking barriers, making history, and defying stereotypes. Here’s a look at five Indians who are turning heads worldwide—from Diljit Dosanjh’s musical triumphs to Anushka Sen’s international recognition.

Diljit Dosanjh

Renowned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has become a household name in India, but his star power has now extended far beyond. This year, he made history as the first Indian to feature on the cover of Billboard magazine in Canada—a major milestone for an artist from South Asia.

Known for his soulful voice and infectious energy, Diljit’s journey reflects the growing appreciation of Punjabi music worldwide.

Anushka Sen

At just 22, actress and influencer Anushka Sen is making waves in global entertainment. Known for her roles in Indian television, she’s now the first Indian artist to perform live at New York’s Times Square, a venue synonymous with international stardom.

But Anushka’s success doesn’t end there—she’s also been featured on billboards in Seoul, South Korea, where she has a significant fan base. Her upcoming international film, Asia, and its spin-off series Crush are generating buzz.

Vir Das

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has been steadily gaining recognition on the global comedy circuit, and 2024 marked a landmark achievement. Vir became the first Indian to host the prestigious Emmy Awards.

His stand-up shows continue to attract fans around the world, often selling out within minutes.

Rachel Gupta

Rachel Gupta, a model and beauty queen, has made her mark in the international pageant world. She became the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title in 2024.

Held in Jaipur, the pageant saw fierce competition, but Rachel’s elegance and poise won her the crown. Now one of the most photographed Indian faces overseas, she has not only become a style icon but is also deeply involved in philanthropy. She works to support disadvantaged communities.

Manika Batra

Indian table tennis champion Manika Batra is rewriting history in sports. This year, she became the first Indian player to reach the quarter-finals in the World Table Tennis Championships. This earned her a world ranking of 26.

Manika’s previous achievements include three gold medals in the South Asian Games. She won two at the Commonwealth Games, and a bronze at the Asian Games.

From music and film to sports and pageantry, Indians are making a global impact across diverse fields. Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka Sen, Vir Das, Rachel Gupta, and Manika Batra represent the Indian talent, resilience.