Mohini Dey denies link-up rumors with AR Rahman

Renowned bassist Mohini Dey, known for her stellar performances with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, has addressed rumors linking her to the legendary musician.

In a response shared on Instagram, Mohini dismissed the speculation as “baseless assumptions” and emphasized that Rahman holds the position of a “father figure” in her life.

In a video posted alongside her statement, Mohini clarified her relationship with Rahman, expressing gratitude for the positive influence he has had on her career.

She mentioned that Rahman is of a similar age to her father and that his daughter is her contemporary. “I’ve been fortunate to have many father figures and role models in my life, and AR Rahman is one of them. I respect him immensely. He’s like a father to me,” she explained.

Mohini shared insights into her journey, highlighting her time as Rahman’s bassist for over eight years. During this period, she collaborated on movie scores and participated in international tours. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Rahman’s band, calling it a pivotal phase in her career.

Reflecting on the last few years, she mentioned relocating to the United States, where she now collaborates with other artists, tours with her own band, and continues to explore her musical endeavors.

Addressing the pain caused by the rumors, Mohini made an earnest plea for respect and privacy. She described the misinformation as deeply hurtful and urged people to be sensitive to its impact.

“It’s painful to see such misinformation being circulated. Please be kind and sensitive. This isn’t just about me; it affects everyone involved,” she said in the video.

In her accompanying caption, Mohini expressed dismay at the media’s role in perpetuating false claims. She condemned the lack of empathy and understanding shown by those spreading such stories. “It’s disheartening to see how easily people jump to conclusions without sympathy. AR Rahman is a legend and someone I deeply admire. He has played a significant role in my career and upbringing, much like my own father,” she wrote.

Mohini also took a moment to honor the mentors who have shaped her journey. That includes her late father, musician Ranjit Barot, and jazz legend Louiz Banks.

She credited them, along with Rahman, for playing vital roles in her growth as an artist and as a person. She expressed her gratitude for their guidance and influence. Dey stated that their contributions will always hold a special place in her heart.