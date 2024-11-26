International Emmy Awards 2024 winners: India’s ‘The Night Manager’ fails to win

The 52nd International Emmy Awards celebrated the pioneers of global television entertainment on November 25, 2024, in New York City. The evening celebrated the front-running titles that stayed a step ahead of its peers, leading the pack. This year, Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das was the host of the celebratory night, making him the first Indian to be at the helm.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) presented event was held at the New York Hilton Midtown. For the United States audiences, the ceremony was broadcast live from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM EST. On the flip side, Indian viewers caught the awards event streaming from 3:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST on Tuesday, November 26.

Emmy’s 2024 chapter of the prestigious awards saw 56 nominations from 21 countries. This solidifies its stature as a global platform recognizing distinguished television productions from around the world. The nominations spanned 14 categories, comprising Arts Programming, Best Actor, Best Actress, Comedy and Documentary. Meanwhile, other segments were Drama Series, Kids’ Animation, Kids’ Factual & Entertainment, and Kids’ Live-Action. Moreover, the best Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series were also celebrated.

This year, Sandeep Modi’s drama, ‘The Night Manager’ starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor was India’s sole entry to the prestigious awards. The title competed in the drama category; however, it fell short of victory. The series lost the crown to the French drama ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu’ (Drops of God). Meanwhile, ‘The Night Manager’ is the Indian adaptation of the eponymous British series. Released in two parts in 2023, the hrilling title received widespread appreciation from audiences. Notably, the original British variant had earned three Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016.

Meanwhile, the complete list of winners is as follows:

Arts Programming: Pianoforte (Poland)

Best Performance by an Actress: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying for Hunger (Thailand)

Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2 (Belgium)

Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom)

Short-Form Series: Punt de no retorn (Point of no return) (Spain)

Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) (Denmark)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind) (Mexico)

Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat (United Kingdom)

TV Movie/Mini-Series: Liebes Kind [Dear Child] (Germany)

Comedy: Divisi³n Palermo (Argentina)

Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)

Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow) (Colombia)

Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not A F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom)

Drama Series: Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (France)