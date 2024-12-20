Vijay Deverakonda is not yet ready to address dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been giving netizens major couple goals. Even though the duo has not explicitly confirmed their relationship, their several public appearances together sparked dating rumours. The rumours stirred after their electric chemistry on-screen gave fans butterflies. Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and subsequently in ‘Dear Comrade.’ Their magnetic on-screen connection led fans to root for their real-life pairing. While they have slyly talked about their relationship status, fans still await an official confirmation. However, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star is not ready to talk about it yet.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Vijay Deverakonda said that he would address the rumours when he is ready. “I will talk about it when I am ready; when I think that the world needs to know, and I want to share it with everyone. There needs to be a reason, a purpose and a time for it. So, on such a day, I will happily share it with the world in my way.” He also acknowledged fans’ curiosity about the actor’s personal life. “When you’re a public figure, it’s part of the job. There’s a lot of curiosity, but I don’t feel any pressure. I read it as news. Only once I felt the need to respond. (Hints at the time when he posted an Instagram story reacting to a report about his wedding). But otherwise, it’s alright.”

For context, earlier this year, reports surfaced stating that the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor and the ‘Pushpa 2’ actress are tying the knot. Taking a moment, Vijay rebuffed the reports during his conversation with Lifestyle Asia. “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year.”

Previously, the actor sent fans into a frenzy when he confirmed being in a relationship during his interaction with Curly Tales. When probed about dating, he said, “I am 35 years old. You think I will be single?”. The response stoked fans’ curiosities about his dating life, leading them to link Vijay with Rashmika. Sharing his idea of love, the actor said, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional.”

On the work front, Vijay last made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The actor is currently busy with his untitled film ‘VD12.’ Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is currently revelling in the success of ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun. Moving ahead, the actress’ plate is full with back-to-back projects. These include- ‘Kubera,’ ‘Chhavaa,’ ‘Sikandar,’ ‘Thama,’ ‘Rainbow,’ and ‘The Girlfriend.’