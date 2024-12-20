‘Pushpa 2’ vs PVR: Why did the theatre REMOVE all shows in North India?

Sukumar’s juggernaut film ‘Pushpa 2’ has been a raging success at the box office, with its Hindi version playing a significant role. In an unanticipated move, theatre chain PVR Inox removed all shows of the Allu Arjun starrer from North Indian theatres. However, hours later, the theatre giant reinstated the shows of ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ As per reports, the move followed a clash between the distributor of the Allu Arjun film and the theatre chain. The question that surfaces is- the reason behind the removal of the film’s shows despite it being a hit. Does it have something to do with Atlee and Varun Dhawan’s awaited actioner, ‘Baby John’?

On Thursday night, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the news of PVR Inox removing all shows of ‘Pushpa 2.’ “BREAKING: Pushpa 2 REMOVED from all PVR INOX chains in North India from Tomorrow.” However, hours after sharing the unanticipated update, he revealed that the parties have come to a resolution. “BREAKING: Pushpa 2 PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved. Shows opening slowly one by one.”

BREAKING: Pushpa 2⃣ REMOVED✖️ from all PVR INOX chains in North India from Tomorrow. Advertisement — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 19, 2024

BREAKING: Pushpa 2️⃣ PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved✅ Shows opening slowly one by one⏳ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 19, 2024



The impending clash between Atlee’s Christmas release, ‘Baby John’ and Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2’ has been making waves. While both titles aren’t involved in a head-on clash, the holiday season overlap may affect the collections of the film. For the unversed, ‘Pushpa 2’ hit theatres on December 5. As per a report by Pinkvilla, an argument erupted between Anil Thadani, the distributor of ‘Pushpa 2,’ and PVR Inox. The disagreement was over screen allocation during the festivities of Christmas.

A source close to the issue told the outlet that the Allu Arjun starrer is demanding 50% shows for Christmas day which will be day 21 for the film. The theatre giant didn’t oblige as it would split the remaining 50% among the two major upcoming new releases- ‘Baby John’ and ‘Mufasa.’ The staggering showtime demand is what stirred an argument between the film and the theatre chain.

The source told the outlet, “Anil Thadani asked all India multiplex chains to commit 50% of the showcasing for the Christmas holiday.” This leaves the remaining 50% to be split between ‘Baby John’ and ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ “The distributor asked for an email confirmation from the multiplexes. When the chains refused to bow down to the demands, AA Films held back on the KDM & release order for the third weekend.” This triggered the removal of ‘Pushpa 2’ shows in North Indian theatres.

Multiplex chains want to give a fair screen allocation to the upcoming titles. “On understanding the stance of the exhibitors, Anil Thadani released the KDM for the third weekend, however, will continue to initiate the conversations for the December 25 showcasing over the weekend.” Meanwhile, the multiplex chains suggest a 42% showtime allocation for ‘Baby John,’ 36% for ‘Pushpa 2’ and 22% for ‘Mufasa.’ “The fight will continue till Monday, but the proposed showcasing for December 25 seems more ideal than the demanded ones by Pushpa 2. The plexes are ready to keep their plans dynamic and make the tweaks based on how films perform at the box office over the new year period.”

The upcoming mass entertainer, ‘Baby John’ has been creating a significant buzz ahead of its release. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff. Kalees has helmed the film while Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani have backed the title. Set for a Christmas release, the film promises a high-stakes spectacle. That being said, the impending clash between the two films is a sizzling topic of debate at the moment. Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has already emerged as the biggest Indian film of 2024.