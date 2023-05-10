Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ out now

What is a love song if there’s no lover’s yearning and praising of the beloved’s beauty? Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ seems to have all the qualities that make it pass as a love anthem!

The audio of the song from their upcoming film ‘Kushi’ was released on Tuesday. Vijay and Samantha both shared the audio clip on their respective social media handles.

The music is composed by Hesham Abdul. The song Na Rojaa Nuvve (Telugu) is interpreted ‘Tu Meri Roja’ in Hindi, En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada, and En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam.

After ‘Mahanati’, this will be Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and also it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on ‘Majili’.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

In the song’s teaser, Vijay is seen adoring Samantha, who is offering her prayers. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

For Samantha, ‘Kushi’ is important as her last release ‘Shaakuntalam’ did not work at the box office. Vijay’s Hindi debut ‘Liger’ was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.