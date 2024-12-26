Varun Dhawan reveals if his wife Natasha Dalal feels insecure about other actresses

Varun Dhawan shares the screen with some of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry. In a recent interview, the ‘Baby John’ actor talked about how his wife Natasha Dalal reacts to his on-screen chemistry with the leading ladies. Varun revealed that they share a healthy relationship and his wife has full confidence in him. Moreover, he states that he tells his wife if he finds another woman pretty.

In his recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Varun revealed that Natasha is comfortable with him being in the limelight. In fact, she doesn’t like to be the centre of any topic. “She doesn’t care. In fact, she tells me to keep her away from the limelight. She doesn’t like it when I talk about her in interviews.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



When probed if Natasha ever doubts him, Varun denied it. “She knows how I am. She knows me inside out. Usko pata hai ghar he aane vala hai lautke (She knows I am going to come back home) and I am like that. I don’t have such interest. I will talk to someone nicely and will have fun with them but that’s it.” Varun iterated, “I am not interested in more than that. But I think this equation is necessary between husband and wife is necessary. You can lie that after marriage you don’t even look at anyone else. But I discuss it with my wife, I tell her, ‘This girl is so pretty, don’t you think?’ This much dialogue you have to have with your wife.”

As the conversation progressed, Varun Dhawan also weighed in on the secret of a happy marriage. “I don’t know the formula for a happy marriage, but I love my wife more than I love myself, and that’s why I married her.” He added, “I think she’s a better human being than me. I learn a lot from her. That is the truth.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s declaration ‘I am single’

On the work front, Varun’s latest flick, ‘Baby John’ hit theatres on Christmas Day. The film is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’ (2016). In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. He flaunts his rugged look and chiselled physique, iterating that he is ready for combat. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jacky Shroff. Moreover, Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the title. Kalees has helmed the title while Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani have backed the film.