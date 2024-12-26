Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s declaration ‘I am single’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in a long relationship and gave couple goals to several netizens. The duo was often spotted together and they shared their shared moments of bliss on social media. Soon after they parted ways, Malaika lost her father. Despite their breakup, Arjun was there by her side to honour their emotional bond. The couple’s split got further traction after Arjun Kapoor confirmed his relationship status at a Diwali bash. Now, Malika has finally broken her silence on his declaration of being single.

In her recent conversation with Times of India, Malaika Arora got candid about a tumultuous year. During her interaction, the actress confirmed that she and Arjun are no longer together. “I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much.” When probed about Arjun’ saying to the media that he is single, she iterated that it is his prerogative. However, she stated that she would never take up a public platform to discuss her private life. The actress, who also lost her stepfather this year, shared the year has been difficult for her. She now looks forward to moving on from everything that transpired in 2024. “I am ready for the New Year and a new start in my life.”

For the unversed, Aa Raj Thackery’s Diwali bash in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Arjun confirmed their split. He said, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax),” while interacting with the media. Moreover, his ‘Singham Again’ co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty also attended the Diwali festa.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018. The duo made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. Malaika posted an endearing picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Subsequently, the ex-couple would openly express their love for each other on social media. Meanwhile, after Malaika faced a personal loss, Arjun made sure to be there by her side.

In his recent interview with Raj Shamani, the actor talked about his impulse decision to be there for Malaika. He said, “When what happened with Dad and Khushi-Janhvi, there was an impulse. And in this case, also, there was an instinct and impulse. If I’ve formed an emotional bond with somebody, I would always like to believe that I will be there regardless of the good and the bad. If I’m invited for the good, I will be there. And if I’m needed for the bad, I will be there. I’m not somebody who has a lot of friends, I’m not doing this for all and sundry. If that person doesn’t want me there, I’ll maintain a distance, as I have in the past.”