Tamannaah Bhatia joins the ensemble cast of ‘No Entry 2’: Report

Over a year since the announcement of ‘No Entry 2,’ the project has onboarded its female lead. As per a report, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ fame Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of the awaited project. The actress will join Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. While reports also suggested that Aditi Rao Hydari is also in talks, there is no official confirmation.

As per a PeepingMoon report, the makers of ‘No Entry 2’ have roped in Tamannaah Bhatia for the role of the female lead. Notably, her role will exude a similar essence akin to Bipasha Basu’s role in the original film. This marks the actress’s second big singing role in recent times following Ajay Devgn’s ‘Ranger.’ Moreover, the report also mentioned that ‘Heeramandi’ fame Aditi Rao Hydari is also in talks for a lead role.

Earlier, in February, director Anees Bazmee shared glimpses from Greece as the team kickstarted the preparations. He shared photos featuring the film’s producer, Boney Kapoor. Bazmee wrote, “Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2.’

Moreover, while speaking with News18, Boney Kapoor revealed why he could not get the original cast to reprise their role, including his brother Anil Kapoor. Kapoor also teased that the shooting will begin in June 2025. “It (shooting) will begin soon, probably sooner than expected. We’ve decided on the release date also, it would be October 26, 2025 – Diwali release. The shooting will probably start in June or July. Hopefully, we catch up with the target because again will have a lot of post-production.”

He added, “It is a film which has a lot of potential. In fact, people who’ve heard the subject of No Entry 2 feel that it is better than the earlier No Entry. It has all those elements. Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast. I waited long enough, but everybody had their own reasons, and I respect those reasons. So, it has been freshly packaged now.”