‘Kesari Chapter 2’ wins praise from Varun Dhawan, shines at box office

Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is already setting the box office abuzz, and now, it’s getting a major shoutout from none other than Varun Dhawan.

The ‘Bhediya’ star took to Instagram on Sunday to praise the historical courtroom drama, calling it a “powerful film” and giving a virtual standing ovation to the entire cast and crew.

“Such a powerful film! Loved watching it in theatres,” Varun wrote on his Instagram Story. He went on to shower compliments on the film’s team—tagging director Amritpal Singh Bindra, actress Ananya Panday, veteran actor R Madhavan, music head Azeem Dayani, and of course, Akshay Kumar. “@akshaykumar, your passion and hard work shine in this,” he added, rounding off the post with a big hug emoji for producer Karan Johar. “@karanjohar, so happy for you. You’ve done it again.”

And honestly, Varun’s not alone in this praise party.

Ever since ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ hit the big screen earlier this week, it’s been pulling audiences in with its emotional depth, compelling storyline, and powerful performances. The film dives into the heartbreaking events surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Akshay Kumar portraying legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair, who fought for justice in one of India’s darkest historical moments.

The box office numbers are already reflecting the buzz. On its opening day, the film raked in an impressive ₹7.84 crore, a significant jump compared to Akshay’s recent releases. To put it in perspective, ‘Mission Raniganj’ opened at ₹2.80 crore, ‘Sarfira’ managed ₹2.50 crore, and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ clocked in ₹5.23 crore despite a holiday release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out that although ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ had a relatively modest release—showing in around 1,000 cinemas across India—the strategic focus on multiplexes and premium single screens seems to be working in its favor. “A noticeable rise in occupancies as the day progressed—driven by excellent audience feedback—is certainly encouraging,” Adarsh noted.

With a cast that also includes Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, and a powerful score to match, the film is gaining momentum thanks to positive word of mouth.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ brings a potent mix of history, emotion, and legal drama to the silver screen.