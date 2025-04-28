Pakistan Army shifts focus to Jammu region, targets positions in Poonch Sector

Shifting focus towards the Jammu region, Pakistani troops on Monday initiated unprovoked firing at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district.

They also targeted areas in North Kashmir’s Kupwara. The Indian Army responded appropriately.

Official reports said, “During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively”.

The Pakistan Army has been firing at Indian positions for the last four days along the LoC in the Kashmir valley. But today, they also targeted the Poonch district of Jammu.

They were earlier targeting the Leepa valley and the Rampur Sector in North Kashmir.