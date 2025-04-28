PM, CM announce compensation for accident victims in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased in the van accident in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. State Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also announced a similar amount to the 12 deceased and the injured.

The death toll in the mishap, on Sunday, rose to 12, as another body was recovered from the well in which the van fell after hitting a motorcycle on the road in the village Kachariya.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Rs two lakh ex-gratia would be given from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

”Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM,” according to the PMO post on X.

The MP CM also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs two lakh each for the kin of each deceased. He also announced compensation of Rs one lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 50000 to those with minor injuries.