Varun Dhawan celebrates 38th birthday with fans in Mumbai, and it’s pure magic!

Bollywood’s forever-energetic boy-next-door, Varun Dhawan, turned 38—and true to his fun-loving spirit, he celebrated his birthday with the people he credits for his success: his fans.

The ‘Baby John’ actor brought in his birthday not with a grand bash in a five-star hotel or a glitzy industry party, but with a warm, heartfelt meet-up at a Mumbai café.

Varun Dhawan shared glimpses of the birthday celebration on Instagram, and the vibe was pure joy.

In the video, the actor is seen cutting a birthday cake surrounded by paparazzi and later welcoming fans with hugs, selfies, and some classic Varun-style dance moves that had everyone cheering.

What really tugged at hearts was a moment caught on camera—one fan, visibly overwhelmed, said, “After my parents, he’s the one I love the most.”

In his post, the actor wrote: “I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most—the reason I’m here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together.”’

He’s always been one of the few stars who genuinely appreciates the love he receives, and this birthday was no exception.

Now, while the birthday celebration was a warm and fuzzy affair, Varun’s professional calendar is anything but chill. He’s got a busy year ahead with multiple projects lined up.

Up next is the romantic entertainer ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, where he’ll be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. Knowing Varun’s knack for rom-coms, expectations are already high.

But that’s not all. He’s stepping into action mode for ‘Border 2’, a sequel to the iconic 1997 film ‘Border’. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie boasts a stellar cast with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, and revisits the saga of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Also on the slate is ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, where Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. The film, originally set for an April 18 release, has now been pushed to September 12 for reasons the makers haven’t disclosed.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi, and is backed by the powerhouse production team of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan himself.