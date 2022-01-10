Urfi Javed creates new drama with Geeta in hand and Javed Akhtar’s name on t-shirt

Urfi Javed is always in the headlines with her weird fashion choices and often gets trolled for the same.

Once again she has sparked controversies with her latest airport look. Urfi was spotted wearing a t-shirt with a quirky caption on it that read, “Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter”. But what caught everyone’s attention was the book Urfi was carrying in her hand – Bhagavad Gita.

The t-shirt was paired with fitted black leggings that featured sheer detailing. Urfi skipped accessories and wore a pair of heels to go with her casual look. To add the finishing touches, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for dewy makeup.

Many people reacted to her t-shirt’s caption, one person wrote, “People would have known it without you mentioning it on your t-shirt. It kinda looks off.” While another one pointed at the book that Urfi was holding and wrote, “Most important thing ki burfi me hath me Bhagvat Gita le rakhi hai (Most important thing is that she is holding Bhagvat Gita in her hand).”

Last year, there have been a gazillion times when former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed was referred to as veteran poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. Possibly due to the usage of the word ‘Javed’ in both names.

However, both Urfi and Javed Akhtar’s wife, actress Shabana Azmi, had confirmed that they are not related to each other. But Urfi has her way of doing things and during her recent airport outing, she was seen ‘shouting’ about the same from the rooftops, quite literally!