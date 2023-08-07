Uorfi Javed to design outfit for Bigg Boss OTT finale

Uorfi Javed, well-known for her distinct outfits, is creating a buzz once again. This time, she’s not only showcasing her personal style but also designing outfits for the participants of Bigg Boss.

Uorfi Javed has a unique fashion sense and a strong presence on social media. She started her career in soap operas and gained fame in 2021 after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She has transitioned from being a participant on the show to now being a designer.

Recently, Uorfi joined the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss during its final weeks. Her fashion choices during her time as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT caught the public’s attention. Notably, she wore a dress made from a garbage bag, and she’s also worn other unconventional pieces like dresses made from watches, yellow flowers, chains, and pins, which were described as ‘bizarre dresses’ by Lifestyle Asia.

Advertisement

Uorfi’s fashion sense has led to some controversies in the past. A tweet from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Chitra Wagh accused her of public nudity in Mumbai. As a result, the Mumbai Police called her in for questioning at a police station in Amboli. However, there is no follow up of the case.

However, Uorfi clarified that she suffers from allergies that make wearing clothes uncomfortable. She shared pictures on Instagram, revealing skin irritations caused by her allergies.

Excitement is building among netizens as they look forward to seeing the Bigg Boss contestants donning Uorfi’s designed outfits. Speculations abound on the internet about how each participant will showcase their unique outfits, all crafted by Uorfi Javed herself. The anticipation is high, and fans are eager to see this fashion collaboration on display.