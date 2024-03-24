Follow Karlo Yaar: Uorfi Javed to star in her own show

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed has just dropped a bombshell for her fans – she’s launching her very own show titled ‘Follow Karlo Yaar’! The announcement was made with much excitement at an event held in Mumbai.

Directed by Sandeep Kukreja and produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, this show promises to give viewers an inside look into the life of Uorfi Javed, India’s reigning viral sensation.

The official synopsis reveals that the show will delve into Uorfi’s journey from self-made fame to the next level of stardom. But it’s not just about glitz and glamour – viewers will get a glimpse into Uorfi’s real life, including the ups and downs of managing her not-so-conventional family.

Uorfi Javed shot to fame after her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and has since made her mark in the world of television. Fans might remember her from her roles as Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’, Bella in ‘Bepannaah’, and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’ on ALT Balaji.

Her acting prowess isn’t about these roles alone. From playing Chhaya in Star Plus’s ‘Chandra Nandini’ to gracing the screens as Shivani Bhatia in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and later as Tanisha Chakraborty in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, Uorfi has proven her versatility time and again.

And let’s not forget her memorable stint on MTV Splitsvilla X4 as a guest contestant, where she added her signature mischief to the mix.

With ‘Follow Karlo Yaar’, fans can expect to see a whole new side of Uorfi Javed as she takes center stage once again, ready to captivate audiences with her charm and charisma. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new venture!