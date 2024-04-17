Salman Khan set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3 amidst security concerns

Excitement is brewing as the iconic ‘Bigg Boss’ gears up for its OTT rendezvous once again, and guess who’s leading the charge- none other than the charismatic Salman Khan himself!

Endemol Shine India teased fans with a snazzy poster on their official Instagram handle, hinting at the return of Salman Khan as the host for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’. The anticipation is palpable, with fans already buzzing about who will steal the show this time around.

For those not in the loop, Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the beloved Indian reality TV show, streamed exclusively on Voot. The inaugural season saw filmmaker Karan Johar donning the hosting hat, but Salman Khan took over the reins for the second season, adding his own flair to the spectacle.

While the premiere date for the upcoming season remains a mystery, the announcement couldn’t have come at a more intriguing time. Recent headlines have been abuzz with news of a startling incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Gunshots rang out in the early hours, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, before making a swift getaway. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns, especially considering Salman’s heightened security status since 2022 due to threats from notorious figures.

In response to the incident, Arbaaz Khan, Salman’s brother, issued a statement, denouncing speculations and affirming the family’s cooperation with the ongoing police investigation. The Khan family remains deeply affected by the alarming turn of events and seeks swift resolution and justice.

Amidst the turbulence, Salman Khan continues to focus on his professional endeavors, with his latest outing, ‘Tiger 3’, receiving a warm reception at the box office. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the thriller showcased Salman’s enduring appeal and box office prowess.

As fans eagerly await the return of their favorite reality show host, Salman Khan’s unwavering spirit and dedication to his craft shine through, undeterred by the challenges that come his way. The stage is set for another exhilarating season of drama, entertainment, and larger-than-life personalities on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’.