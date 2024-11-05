TWICE’s Dahyun to make drama debut with Seo Hyun Jin and Jang Ryul’s ‘Love Me’

K-pop idol, TWICE’s Dahyun will make her drama debut with K-drama stars Seo Hun Jin and Jang Ryul. This comes after the music sensation starred in two films, ‘You Are The Apple of My Eye’ and ‘Sprint.’ She will make her small screen debut with ‘Love Me,’ the remake of the Swedish drama. Meanwhile, the upcoming show will be likely led by ‘The Beauty Inside’ star Seo Hyun Jin and ‘My Name’ actor Jang Ryul.

On November 5, Sports World reported that Seo Hyun Jin and TWICE’s Dahyun will be starring in the new drama ‘Love Me’. Moreover, Sports Chosun reported that Jang Ryul will also feature in the drama in a leading role. In response to the reports, Seo Hyun Jin’s agency Management SOOP issued a statement. “Seo Hyun Jin is positively reviewing [the offer] to star in the new drama ‘Love Me.’” A source from Jang Ryul’s agency Management mmm also revealed, “Jang Ryul is positively reviewing ‘Love Me.’” Moreover, reports also emerged that the makers have approached Danhyul for a role in the upcoming drama.

‘Love Me’ is the Korean adaptation of the 2019 eponymous Swedish drama. The drama will chronicle the story of a woman who seems to have everything, from wealth to fame. However, she still lives a lonely life. The drama will bring out the conflicts, trials, and tribulations she goes through.

For the drama, TWICE’s Danhyul has been offered the role of Yoon Sol. She is the leader of a dance crew. Yoon Sol is a reliable and sharp character whose fame precedes her and she is always surrounded by a bunch of people. Meanwhile, the makers have sought Seo Hyun Jin for the role of the female lead, Seo Jun Kyung. She is a gynaecologist and an obstetrician. Although she seems to be living a picture-perfect life, in reality, she struggles with loneliness. However, she gradually grows through new relationships. On the flip side, Jang Ryul is in talks to star opposite her as Joo Do Hyun. He is a music director who ends up becoming the lover of Seo Jun Kyung.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as they await to see Danhyul’s drama debut and the electric pairing of Seo Hyun Jin and Jang Yul. If the three stars greenlight, ‘Love Me’ is going to waves for its casting. Park Eun Young and Park Hee Kwon, known for JTBC’s ‘The Third Charm’ and TVING’s ‘I Have Not Done My Best Yet’ have penned the screenplay.