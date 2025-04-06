Waqf Bill now an Act after Presidential assent

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as announced by the Law Ministry in a notification dated April 5 (Saturday). The Bill was recently cleared by the Parliament after intense and lengthy debates in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The landmark legislation has triggered a storm of debate, with its constitutionality being challenged in the Supreme Court by AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress Parliamentarian Mohammad Javed.

The government, however, has firmly refuted allegations that the amended law encroaches upon the religious practices of Muslims.

In a decisive intervention during the Lok Sabha proceedings, Home Minister Amit Shah elucidated the essence of the legislation.

He laid emphasis that Waqf, a sacred charitable endowment, and the waqif, or donor, are inherently rooted in the Muslim community.

The inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards or Councils, he clarified, is solely for administrative purposes, ensuring that every waqf donation is utilised for its “intended noble” cause.

Dispelling fears and addressing concerns, HM Shah said: “There is a deliberate attempt to sow confusion, suggesting that this law encroaches upon religious practices or alters the sanctity of donations.”

The Union Home Minister said that such baseless fear-mongering, is a “calculated ploy” to manipulate public sentiment and “create a vote bank”.

He further distinguished between the spiritual sanctity of Waqf and the administrative nature of Waqf Boards, asserting: “Waqf, as a charitable endowment,” remains a religious institution. However, Waqf Boards and Councils are administrative entities, “devoid of religious connotations”.

This legislation, while stirring intense debate, underscores the government’s resolve to uphold constitutional principles while ensuring transparency and accountability in the administration of charitable endowments, the Union Minister said.

It marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s legislative journey, reflecting a delicate balance between tradition and modern governance, he had clarified.

The Parliament in the early hours on Friday (April 4) approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 after a lengthy and intense discussion in the Rajya Sabha which saw the Bill getting nod in the Upper House by a majority of 128 votes against 95 — just a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate that continued for almost 12 hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had made a strong case for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament, while Leader of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda led a passionate debate in the Upper House on the Bill, while slamming the Opposition.

The debate that began on Thursday (April 3) ended with the majority of members voting for the Bill on Friday.

J.P. Nadda came down heavily on the Congress for its handling of the Waqf Act, accusing the grand old party of enacting the law in a way that allegedly facilitated land mafias.

He passionately defended the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, stressing the urgent need for reform to protect national interests and prevent the misuse of Waqf properties, which should serve the welfare of poor Muslims.

Spotlighting the national importance of the issue and the need for in-depth deliberation, J.P. Nadda drew attention to the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Comprising 31 members, the committee has facilitated over 200 hours of debate on the bill.

This, he pointed out, stands in stark contrast to the JPC setup during the UPA government in 2013, which had only 13 members and lacked the same level of commitment.

J.P. Nadda asserted that democracy thrives on meaningful discourse and the inclusion of diverse perspectives, rather than simply accepting a single viewpoint.

