Lee Jong Suk and ‘W’ director re-unite for legal drama ‘Seochodong’

Celebrated South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk and ‘W’ director Park Seung Woo are re-uniting for the thrilling legal drama, ‘Seochodong.’ Since the confirmation fans of the ‘Pinocchio’ star are buzzing with excitement and anticipation as they await another tantalising collaboration between the actor and the director. On November 5, Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE FACTORY confirmed that the actor will star in tvN’s new drama ‘Seochodong.’

The upcoming courtroom drama ‘Seochodong’ is touted to be a passionate story about associate lawyers. These attorneys work in the Seocho Judicial Town. Currently practising lawyer Lee Seung Hyun has penned the slated series. The revelation has upped the ante and fans are now expecting a promising narrative. The drama promises to capture realistic stories and chronicle the authentic growth of lawyers as they handle realistic cases.

For the drama, Lee Jong Suk will take on the role of successful attorney Ahn Joo Hyung. ‘Seochodong’ will follow his character who has been active in the legal profession for nine years. People look up to Joo Hyung for his reliance on facts and logic. The character didn’t initially consider being a lawyer as a profession that strives to safeguard the weak and serve justice. Without having a passion to change the world, he took the job because of his love for logic. Due to this, despite breaking the barrier of associate lawyer pay, Lee Jong Suk has no desire to set up his own law firm. Soon, a disturbance hits Ahn Joo Hyung’s convenient and smooth life, heightening the stakes.

Fans are eager to see Jong Suk wear the lawyer’s robe once again following ‘Big Mouth.’ Notably, he bagged the 2022 MBC award for his role in the show.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was announced that Moon Ga Young is in talks to star as the female lead. The makers approached the actress for the role of second-year lawyer, Kang Hee Ji. She is a confident and honest person who believes that changing someone’s life will change that person’s entire world.

For the upcoming drama, Lee Jong Suk will reunite with the ‘W’ director Park Seung Woo. The director boasts an impressive repertoire including titles like ‘Kairos’ and ‘Adamas.’ Meanwhile, ‘Seochodong’ will premiere in the first half of 2025.