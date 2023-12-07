TV actor Bhupinder Singh charged with murder

Renowned television actor Bhupinder Singh, recognized for his roles in popular dramas like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, is facing charges of murder, plunging the actor into a grim legal entanglement. The incident unfolded at Singh’s farmhouse in the village, where he recently returned after an absence. Singh, accompanied by three associates armed with lathis, engaged in a violent altercation with his neighbors over the cutting of Eucalyptus trees along the boundary of their plots.

The dispute centered around Singh’s desire to fell several Eucalyptus trees to fence his expansive 500-bigha agricultural land in Kunakheda, Bijnor. Tensions escalated as Singh’s neighbors, led by Gurdeep Singh, opposed the tree-cutting, having previously raised concerns during a similar incident. The victims lodged a complaint with the local Badhapu police station, but their pleas went unanswered, prompting Meera Bai, a family member, to escalate the matter to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

The confrontation reached a tragic climax a few days ago when Bhupinder Singh, armed with a licensed firearm, fired shots during the altercation. The gunfire resulted in the death of 23-year-old Govind Singh, while Gurdeep Singh, Meera Bai, and Amreek Singh, sustained severe injuries. The injured family members are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, closely monitored by the police. Gurdeep Singh and Amreek Singh remain in critical condition, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

Advertisement

In response to this heinous act, law enforcement swiftly apprehended not only Bhupinder Singh but also his three associates—Gyan Singh, Jivan Singh, and Gurjant Singh. The quartet faces a battery of charges, including murder, attempted murder, causing hurt, provocation, and engaging in a criminal act as a group, as per the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Furthermore, authorities are in the process of revoking Bhupinder Singh’s licensed firearm.

The incident has not only shaken the local community but also raised questions about the responsiveness of law enforcement to earlier complaints filed by the victims’ family. The case has now garnered the attention it deserves, with the DIG taking necessary actions to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate legal consequences for the accused.