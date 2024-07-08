Blind murder cracked in 24 hours; three held for murder over Rs 2.5 lakh

The Delhi Police cracked a blind murder case with the arrest of three accused within 24 hours of the commission of the crime, the police said on Monday.

During the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, a man was allegedly murdered near the Dangal Maidan parking on SPM Marg in old Delhi.

On June 5, the Kotwali Police Station received information about the murder through a caller, a relative of the deceased. Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found a male body aged about 35-40 years lying in a pool of blood.

The police registered a case under sections 103 (1)/3(5)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 25/27 of the Arms Act and initiated an investigation.

During the probe, the police analysed the footage from over 35 cameras in the vicinity using technical surveillance and human intelligence to nab the accused persons. They found that the deceased, identified as Gaurav Thakur, was allegedly killed by one Chandrapal with his friends as he did not return Rs 2.5 lakh he had borrowed from him.

Chandrapal had a faceoff with Gaurav over the money a couple of times before making a plan to eliminate him with his friends, Omveer and Vinay. As per the plan, he arranged two country-made pistols and invited the victim for a drinking session on Thursday evening.

As soon as they got an opportunity, one of them opened fire at Thakur. As one bullet hit the victim in his neck they fled the spot, the police said.

The weapons, two country-made pistols, used in the crime were recovered from the possessions of accused Chanderpal Bhati and Omveer along with a car used in the commission of crime at the instance of Bhati.

The accused were produced before a Delhi Court and were sent to two days of Police Custodial remand.

As per the CCTV footage, the deceased was seen in the evening hours with Chandarpal Bhati and his associates namely Omveer and Vinay this led the police team to analyse the call details of the suspects’ cell phone numbers.

Finally, the suspects were nabbed from their hideouts in Seemapuri, Delhi, and Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Chandarpal, Omveer, and Vinay were found to be related to each other, the police said, adding that it took them 4 to 5 days of planning to execute the crime.