Murder unfolds at ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ film set

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old man named Ashok Yadav was reportedly murdered at a Greater Noida farmhouse on Monday night during a wedding ceremony. The farmhouse, prominently featured as Randhawa Paradise in the Bollywood film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has now become the site of a real-life murder.

Around 9:30 p.m., Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot and killed Ashok Yadav, who was a resident of Sector 51, Noida, and served as the president of the Sector 51 Block H residents’ welfare association. The deputy commissioner of police in Central Noida identified the victim and revealed that the wedding took place at the Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West.

The tragic incident unfolded due to an ongoing conflict between the two families. According to reports, Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were undergoing a divorce, intensifying the tension between the families. The altercation between Shekhar and Ashok reached a fatal climax, with Shekhar reportedly shooting Ashok twice in the head.

The deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, expressed the chaos that ensued at the venue as a result of the horrifying incident. She revealed that Shekhar managed to escape the scene, leaving behind a sense of shock and disbelief among the wedding attendees.

This incident highlights the grim reality that unfolded within the lavish confines of the Randhawa Paradise bungalow, a place that was once a backdrop for cinematic romance. The irony of a real-life tragedy occurring at a location immortalized on the silver screen adds a chilling dimension to the story.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are delving into the details of the altercation and the circumstances leading up to the heinous crime. The Greater Noida farmhouse, once a symbol of grandeur in Bollywood, now bears witness to a darker tale, serving as a stark reminder that reality can sometimes be more gripping and tragic than fiction.