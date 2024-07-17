Murder of three tribal women in Odisha comes under NHRC scanner

The gruesome murder of three tribal women in a village adopted by the Reserve Bank of India has come under the scanner of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has asked the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Odisha’s Bhadrak district to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs).

The NHRC, acting on a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, passed the order in this regard.

The horrifying murder of a minor tribal girl, her mother and grandmother in Jalanga vllage in Bhadrak had sent schock waves across the state. The minor’s mother was allegedly raped and then murdered by miscreants.

Police are sitting on the matter after registering a case. Although a small breakthrough has been made, the perpetrators of the crime are yet to be nabbed, the petition alleged.

The petition sought a probe by an independent agency into the sensational triple murder case to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. It also called for the extension of psychosocial counselling and all rehabilitation measures to the surviving family members of the victims.

The petition further added that the quality of life of residents of the RBI-adopted Jalanga village, where three tribals were murdered, has shown no signs of improvement.