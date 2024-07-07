Father-in-law kills daughter-in-law with chopper

Yesterday morning, residents of Palpara in Bhadreswar were horrified to learn that a father-in-law killed his daughter-in-law.

The son Nilangshu Mitra, a resident of Palpara, Bhadreswar and a railway employee, as usual had set out to the nearby market to buy the home necessities. In the absence of the son, father Himangshu Mitra, with a chopper in hand, entered the bedroom of her daughter-in-law (Mithu Mitra). At that time, the daughter-in-law and his granddaughter were fast asleep.

The father-in-law, in a fit of rage, attacked his daughter-in-law on the neck repeatedly. His granddaughter woke up in the commotion and raised an alarm. Attracted by the desperate screams of the little girl, the neighbours rushed to her rescue. They broke open the bedroom door and soon overpowered the mentally unstable father-in-law. The son, after hearing the news rushed home and then with help of neighbours, rushed a critically injured wife to the Chandannagar Hospital, where the attending doctor declared her brought-dead.

The police have arrested Himangshu Mitra (70), the main culprit and have started an investigation to know the exact reason of the brutal attack.

Nilangshu Mitra said, “My father was not on good terms with my wife. Often both had altercations, but it is beyond my imagination that my father could take such a step of such a brutal revenge. God will also not forgive him. I demand harsh punishment against my father.”