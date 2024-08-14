Trivia: Allu Arjun stuns with 24 costume changes in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ song

Did you know that in the film “Pushpa: The Rise,” Allu Arjun dazzled fans with an impressive display of fashion? The actor switched between 24 different costumes in the song “Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda.” This track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Nakash Aziz, showcases Allu Arjun’s charisma and lively persona, making it a memorable part of the film.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The numerous costume changes were not merely for show but added to the song’s infectious energy. Each outfit was thoughtfully chosen to mirror the vibrant and dynamic essence of the song, ensuring the visuals remained exciting and appealing. This attention to detail helped make the song a standout, contributing to the movie’s overall success.

“Pushpa: The Rise” became a blockbuster, and the buzz around Allu Arjun in “Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda” certainly played a part in its popularity. His lively performance and the colorful visuals resonated with audiences, adding to the film’s widespread acclaim.

As fans eagerly await more from Allu Arjun, they don’t have to wait too long. The actor is set to return in “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel is slated for a worldwide release on December 6. With the anticipation building, fans are excited to see what Allu Arjun has in store for them next.