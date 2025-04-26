Govt says Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will commence between June and August

The Ministry of External Affairs Saturday announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for the current year will commence between June and August.

“Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by the Ministry of External Affairs is set to take place during June to August 2025. This year,” a foreign ministry release said informing that “5 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively.”

Inviting applications from the pilgrimage the ministry said “since the entire process is fully computerised since 2015, pilgrims can register at https://kmy.gov.in.”

It said that the “selection will be through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process.”

Resumption of yatra that was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic has been a key topic during the border agreement talks between Indian and Chinese official when the two sides discussed early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, undertaken to visit the holy Mount Kailash and the surrounding Lake Mansarovar. It’s a journey of spiritual significance, often involving a trek or a vehicle-based route, and is considered a “tirth yatra” (sacred journey) of utmost importance.

The yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indo Tibetan Border Police, the Delhi, Sikkim and Uttarakhand governments, and state agencies, including the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam.