Angry Young Men: Prime Video unveils trailer for docuseries on Salim-Javed

Prime Video has just unveiled the trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Angry Young Men,” which will dive deep into the legendary careers of Bollywood’s iconic writing duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The three-part series, produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, and executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The trailer offers a poignant and inspiring glimpse into the lives of Salim and Javed, who in the 1970s transformed Indian cinema with their groundbreaking scripts. By introducing the ‘angry young man’ trope, they shifted Bollywood’s focus from romance to action-packed drama, forever altering the landscape of Indian film. Highlights of the docuseries include a look at their landmark films like “Deewar,” “Don,” “Sholay,” “Trishul,” and “Dostana,” showcasing how these films revolutionized the genre and left a lasting impact.

“Angry Young Men” features rare archival footage and personal insights, celebrating the remarkable journey of Salim and Javed from their humble beginnings to their rise as the first screenwriters to achieve star status. The series includes heartfelt testimonials from prominent figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who reflect on the duo’s influence on their careers.

Advertisement

Salim Khan expressed his pride in the docuseries, emphasizing how he and Javed challenged industry norms and achieved significant success. He hopes the series will inspire future generations to pursue their passions without being constrained by societal expectations. Javed Akhtar echoed these sentiments, sharing his journey from struggling youth to achieving his dreams and expressing gratitude for the support received in bringing their story to a global audience.

The docuseries promises to be a captivating exploration of Salim-Javed’s extraordinary legacy, offering viewers an intimate look into their lives and the transformative impact they had on Bollywood.