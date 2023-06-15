Theft at Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu home, two suspects detained

While Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was enjoying a well-deserved vacation with her family in Italy, an unfortunate incident unfolded back home. Mumbai police have detained two individuals in connection with a theft that took place at Shetty’s residence in Juhu. The incident occurred last week while the actress was away, adding an unexpected twist to her holiday.

According to a report from PTI, valuable items were allegedly stolen from Shetty’s home in Juhu last week. The actor promptly filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a theft case at the Juhu police station and the initiation of an investigation.

The police official stated that the two suspects are currently being interrogated to gather further information about the incident. Shilpa Shetty, who was left shocked and distressed by the robbery, has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Apart from her acting prowess, Shilpa Shetty is well-known for her exceptional dancing skills and her commitment to fitness, which has garnered her global admiration.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently enjoying a vacation in Italy with her entire family, where they recently celebrated her birthday on June 8. Shetty has been captivating her fans with stunning photos and snippets from her vacation in Tuscany, which she shares on social media.

Shilpa Shetty has not only been enjoying her personal life but also making significant strides in the entertainment industry. After making a comeback to the film industry in 2021 through her notable performances in movies such as “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma,” Shilpa Shetty is currently gearing up for an exciting venture in the form of the eagerly awaited web series “The Indian Police Force.”

This upcoming series, helmed by director Rohit Shetty, has generated significant anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike. Collaborating with renowned actors Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra, Shetty is set to captivate audiences once again. She will be seen in Sonal Joshi’s “Sukhee” as well.