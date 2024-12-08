The ‘Errors’ Tour book: Taylor Swift’s book is full of typos

Taylor Swift’s highly-awaited Eras Tour book has left the Swifties disappointed. On Friday, Taylor Swift released The Eras Tour Book and ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ on vinyl and CD. While fans waited in lines to get their hands on Taylor’s book, the final product didn’t live up to their expectations. Notably, Taylor published the book herself, removing a traditional publisher from the equation. Despite this, The Eras Tour book has recorded astonishing sales, adding a new milestone to the songstress’s endless list of accomplishments.

Fans waited in line in the early hours of the morning to obtain a copy of the coffee-table book. Business Insider interviewed the customers who showed up at a Lynchburg, Virginia, store at three in the morning to make sure they could get the book and vinyl record. Fans quickly pointed out that the book has numerous printing and layout errors.

After the book came out, certain Swifties took to social media to share the issues they found with their copies of The Eras Tour Book. Moreover, they have dubbed it ‘The Errors Tour Book,’ a reference to an inside joke among Swifties about the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s tour-related errors. Some of these issues are present in multiple copies. For example, in a section about surprise songs, the ‘folklore’ song ‘This Is Me Trying’ is listed as ‘This Is Me Rying.’

Moreover, the same section lists the ‘Evermore’ track ‘Gold Rush’ as one word, even though the song is two words. Likewise, the book listed Swift’s stop in Toronto as November 14-16, and 22-23. However, she also performed in the city on November 21. Several fans also commented on the book’s layout and photos. A few pictures of Swift were arranged in a two-page spread with the singer in the centre. This made it difficult to see her. Several buyers noted that images in the book appeared slightly blurry. This made them wonder if they were stills from The Eras Tour film instead of high-resolution shots.

Meanwhile, as per Circana Bookscan Taylor Swift’s book set records just like the tour—it is the No. 2 nonfiction debut ever. The source tracks book sales across the United States. In its first week, the book sold 814,000 copies. Taylor’s book boasts the second-biggest nonfiction debut behind President Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land.’ His 2020 memoir sold 2,300 more copies.

The 256-page long book features around half a thousand photographs including never-seen-before snaps of the tour. Moreover, it features Taylor’s notes, stories, and reflections from her concerts. It gives a glimpse into her experience performing for crowds of almost 80,000 fans. The songstress’ smash-hit tour kicked off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and ends December 8, 2024, in Vancouver.