Kanye West’s X account deleted; Elon Musk labels his account ‘NSFW’

Kanye West often finds himself in the middle of the limelight for his remarks and actions. Recently, the rapper, aka Ye, made waves on the Grammy red carpet for making his wife Bianca Censroi take off her coat. Bianca was wearing a bold and transparent outfit underneath, which sparked massive public outrage. Now, the rapper finds himself in trouble for his remarks on social media. Subsequently, Kanye West’s X account now stands deleted.

Kanye West’s social media posts have often stirred controversies for his ‘questionable’ posts. The rapper and fashion brand owner has been ranting on the microblogging site for a while now. He has posted multiple antisemitic comments, praising Adolf Hitler and dubbing himself a “Nazi.” His remarks instigated widespread outrage, with several celebrities and organizations condemning his actions and calling for the suspension of his account.

Moreover, he has deleted his website, Yeezy’s entire catalogue but a $20 t-shirt featuring the Nazi swastika. Subsequently, on Monday, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a statement denouncing West’s decision to sell the t-shirt. The ADL called it “further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism.” The ADL pointed out that the product’s label on the website, “HH-01,” was code language for “Heil Hitler.” Apart from dubbing himself a Nazi, he insulted Jews and called for Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ release from prison.

Before deleting his account, Kanye West also escalated his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift. He criticised her for singing along to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track against Drake, ‘Not Like Us,’ during the Super Bowl halftime show. West wrote, “WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN… KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I.”

Before going off the platform, West posted, “Elon stopped following me, so I don’t know how much longer I’ll be on Twitter / X. If I’m deleted, go to (linked his merchandise account).” Moreover, he added, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

Following his rant on Taylor Swift, West’s account no longer active. As per reports, Elon Musk later confirmed that West’s account is under the category of ‘NSFW’ (not safe for work). He iterated that the public would no longer be able to view it due to the nature of West’s posts.