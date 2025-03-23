Taylor Swift ends 100-day Instagram hiatus to hype up Selena Gomez

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift has officially broken her 100-day Instagram silence—and she did it for the best reason ever, as the 14-time Grammy winner returned to the platform on Saturday to fangirl over her bestie Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco’s brand-new album, ‘I Said I Love You First’.

In true Taylor fashion, she didn’t just casually mention it—she went all out. Sharing her excitement via Instagram Stories, she wrote, “@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.” Yep, all caps, extra letters, and pure enthusiasm. She even linked the album so her millions of followers could check it out.

Advertisement

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Swift’s return to social media since her last post on December 11, 2024, during her ‘Eras Tour’. While she’s been off the grid, Swifties have been speculating about everything from her next move to potential surprise music drops. But instead of teasing new tracks, she popped back in to celebrate her longtime friend’s latest project.

Advertisement

And it makes sense—Selena Gomez and Benny have been hyping up this album for weeks, and support from Taylor Swift is just another sweet moment in their long-standing friendship. According to ‘People’, a press release described ‘I Said I Love You First’ as a deeply personal record, offering fans a glimpse into Selena and Benny’s love story.

“This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences,” the statement read.

From the early days of their relationship to the moment they fell in love and started dreaming about the future, the album captures it all. Fans are already obsessed with the raw emotions and storytelling woven into the tracks.

While Swift’s return to Instagram has thrilled fans, it’s also sparked speculation about what’s next for her. Is she gearing up for a big announcement? Will she drop more social media breadcrumbs? Either way, one thing’s for sure—when Taylor speaks (or posts), the world listens.

In the meantime, ‘I Said I Love You First’ is now available on all streaming platforms. Looks like it’s time to hit play and soak up all the feels!