Grammy 2025 round-up: Wins, snubs, and surprises

Beyonce becomes first black woman in 50 years to win Country Grammy
She won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'II MOST WANTED'. This win makes her the first Black woman in 50 years to secure a Grammy in the country category.
The Grammy 2025 was a studded and glistening night celebrating the best music of the year. From recognizing the legendary stars to upcoming talents, the extravagant evening was a celebration of world-class music. The glamourous evening recognized artists across 94 categories in Los Angeles. While several awards were announced during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, the main event featured captivating star-studded performances and big wins.
This year, the most anticipated and awaited win of the night was Beyoncé. The star kept her record-breaking Grammy streak alive with her country-style album ‘Cowboy Carter.’ The songstress took home the Album of the Year win as well as the Best Country Duo award with Miley Cyrus for ‘II Most Wanted.’ The songstress led the nominations list with 11 nods. With this Beyoncé set a new record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist. This brought her total Grammy nominations to 99, making her the most-nominated artist in the history of the awards.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar dominated the event with his diss track ‘Not Like Us’ clinching five awards. He bagged the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Record of the Year titles.
Sabrina Carpenter had a momentous evening as she bagged her first-ever Grammy. She took home the Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit single ‘Espresso.’
Swifties aren’t the happiest with this season’s top picks as Taylor Swift didn’t bag an award despite ruling the awards last season. Moreover, Billie Eilish didn’t receive a win for her hit track ‘Birds of a Feather.’ Several fans anticipated the singer to take home either the Song of The Year or the Best Pop Solo Performance award. Another star who was absent from the list of winners was Dua Lipa. Her latest album, ‘Radical Optimism’ didn’t receive any nominations in the general or pop categories. It came as a shocking snub after her 2021 album ‘Future Nostalgia’ won Best Pop Vocal Album.
Another noticeable snub of the season was the celebrated band Metallica. It has secured Best Metal Performance seven times. Several fans expected them to win again for ‘Screaming Suicide.’ However, the award went instead to Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne for ‘Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!).’ Notably, this is only the second time that Metallica has lost in this category.
Coming to surprise wins of the evening, first up is Sierra Ferrell. Her fourth full-length studio album, ‘Trail of Flowers’ won best Americana Album. The album’s track ‘American Dreaming’ won both Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song. Moreover, the track ‘Lighthouse’ won Best American Roots Performance. Another surprise for fans was Lamar sweeping both Song of the Year as well as the Record of the Year award.
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “360”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Song of the Year
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”
Charli XCX – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile.”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
Billie Eilish – “L’amour De Ma Vie” [Over Now Extended Edit]
Ariana Grande – “Yes, and?”
Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Set – “Loved”
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”
Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”
Kaytrananda featuring Childish Gambino – “Witchy.”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Remixed Recording
Doechii featuring JT – “Alter Ego” (Kaytranada remix)
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (David Guetta remix)
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Alexx Antaeus and Julian Marley – “Nah Sees Them” (Alex Antaeus, Footsteps, and MrMyish remix)
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” (A.G. Cook remix featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – TANGK
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Best Alternative Music Album
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”
Judas Priest – “Crown of Horns”
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – “Suffocate”
Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”
Spiritbox – “Cellar Door..”
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”
Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – “No Lie”
Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”
Lucky Daye – “That’s You”
Best R&B Song
Kehlani – “After Hours”
Tems – “Burning”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Muni Long – “Ruined Me”
SZA – “Saturn.”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You (tie)
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? (tie)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani”
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”
Doechii – “Nissan Altima”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Best Rap Song
Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”
¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti – “Carnival”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You.
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Robert Glasper – Code Derivation
Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau
Norah Jones – Visions
Lake Street Drive – Good Together
Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”
Brothers Osborne – “Break Mine”
Dan + Shay – “Bigger Houses”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help.”
Best Country Song
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Best American Roots Performance
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”
The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood – “Nothing In Rambling”
Sierra Ferrell – “Lighthouse”
Rhiannon Giddens – “The Ballad of Sally Anne”
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”
Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”
Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”
Best American Roots Song
Mark Knopfler – “Ahead of the Game”
Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time”
Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”
Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”
Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve.”
Best Americana Album
T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers
Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive
Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
Best Bluegrass Album
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built a World
The Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie – No Fear
Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam
Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down
Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman
Little Feat – Sam’s Place
The Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown
Ruthie Foster – Mileage
Antonio Vergara – The Fury
Best Folk Album
American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends.
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany Garcia – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Diamantes
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
J Balvin – Rayo
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan
Young Miko – Att.
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino
Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso – Grasa
Rawayana – ¿Quién trae las cornetas?
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony – Muevense
Sheila E. – Bailar
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero
Best African Music Performance
Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”
Asake and Wizkid – “MMS”
Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – “Sensational.”
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – “Raat Ki Rani”
Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – “A Rock Somewhere”
Rocky Dawuni – “Rise”
Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar – “Bemba Colorá”
Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir – “Sunlight to My Soul”
Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung – “Kashira”
Best Global Music Album
Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II
Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
Rema – Heis
Antonio Rey – Historias De Un Flamenco
Tems – Born in the Wild
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz – Take It Easy
Vybz Kartel – Party With Me
Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)
The Wailers – Evolution
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Best Children’s Music Album
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo!
Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats – Creciendo
John Legend – My Favorite Dream
Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
Best Comedy Album
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Various Artists and Guy Oldfield – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
Dolly Parton – Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones
Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra.
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – The Color Purple
Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein
Various Artists – Saltburn
Various Artists – Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Laura Karpman – American Fiction
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers
Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross – Shōgun.
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” (Twisters: The Album)
’NSync and Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Best Music Film
American Symphony
June
Kings From Queens
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
The Greatest Night in Pop.
