Grammy 2025 round-up: Wins, snubs, and surprises

The Grammy 2025 was a studded and glistening night celebrating the best music of the year. From recognizing the legendary stars to upcoming talents, the extravagant evening was a celebration of world-class music. The glamourous evening recognized artists across 94 categories in Los Angeles. While several awards were announced during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, the main event featured captivating star-studded performances and big wins.

Top Wins: Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar

This year, the most anticipated and awaited win of the night was Beyoncé. The star kept her record-breaking Grammy streak alive with her country-style album ‘Cowboy Carter.’ The songstress took home the Album of the Year win as well as the Best Country Duo award with Miley Cyrus for ‘II Most Wanted.’ The songstress led the nominations list with 11 nods. With this Beyoncé set a new record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist. This brought her total Grammy nominations to 99, making her the most-nominated artist in the history of the awards.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar dominated the event with his diss track ‘Not Like Us’ clinching five awards. He bagged the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Record of the Year titles.

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter had a momentous evening as she bagged her first-ever Grammy. She took home the Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit single ‘Espresso.’

Grammy 2025: the snubs and the surprises

Swifties aren’t the happiest with this season’s top picks as Taylor Swift didn’t bag an award despite ruling the awards last season. Moreover, Billie Eilish didn’t receive a win for her hit track ‘Birds of a Feather.’ Several fans anticipated the singer to take home either the Song of The Year or the Best Pop Solo Performance award. Another star who was absent from the list of winners was Dua Lipa. Her latest album, ‘Radical Optimism’ didn’t receive any nominations in the general or pop categories. It came as a shocking snub after her 2021 album ‘Future Nostalgia’ won Best Pop Vocal Album.

Another noticeable snub of the season was the celebrated band Metallica. It has secured Best Metal Performance seven times. Several fans expected them to win again for ‘Screaming Suicide.’ However, the award went instead to Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne for ‘Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!).’ Notably, this is only the second time that Metallica has lost in this category.

Coming to surprise wins of the evening, first up is Sierra Ferrell. Her fourth full-length studio album, ‘Trail of Flowers’ won best Americana Album. The album’s track ‘American Dreaming’ won both Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song. Moreover, the track ‘Lighthouse’ won Best American Roots Performance. Another surprise for fans was Lamar sweeping both Song of the Year as well as the Record of the Year award.

Also Read: Beyonce becomes first black woman in 50 years to win Country Grammy

The complete list of Winners is as follows:

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “360”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif”

Charli XCX – “360”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile.”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Billie Eilish – “L’amour De Ma Vie” [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande – “Yes, and?”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Set – “Loved”

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”

Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Kaytrananda featuring Childish Gambino – “Witchy.”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Doechii featuring JT – “Alter Ego” (Kaytranada remix)

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (David Guetta remix)

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Alexx Antaeus and Julian Marley – “Nah Sees Them” (Alex Antaeus, Footsteps, and MrMyish remix)

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” (A.G. Cook remix featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – TANGK

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Best Alternative Music Album

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

St. Vincent – “Flea”

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest – “Crown of Horns”

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – “Suffocate”

Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox – “Cellar Door..”

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”

Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – “No Lie”

Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”

Lucky Daye – “That’s You”

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – “After Hours”

Tems – “Burning”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Muni Long – “Ruined Me”

SZA – “Saturn.”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You (tie)

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? (tie)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani”

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii – “Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best Rap Song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”

¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti – “Carnival”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You.

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab – Night Reign

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Robert Glasper – Code Derivation

Keyon Harrold – Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau

Norah Jones – Visions

Lake Street Drive – Good Together

Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – “II Most Wanted”

Brothers Osborne – “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay – “Bigger Houses”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help.”

Best Country Song

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Best American Roots Performance

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It On Eve”

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood – “Nothing In Rambling”

Sierra Ferrell – “Lighthouse”

Rhiannon Giddens – “The Ballad of Sally Anne”

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé – “Ya Ya”

Madison Cunningham – “Subtitles”

Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves – “Don’t Do Me Good”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

Sarah Jarosz – “Runaway Train”

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload of Sky”

Best American Roots Song

Mark Knopfler – “Ahead of the Game”

Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple – “All in Good Time”

Aoife O’Donovan – “All My Friends”

Sierra Ferrell – “American Dreaming”

Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve.”

Best Americana Album

T Bone Burnett – The Other Side

Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers

Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built a World

The Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie – No Fear

Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam

Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down

Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

Little Feat – Sam’s Place

The Taj Mahal Sextet – Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown

Ruthie Foster – Mileage

Antonio Vergara – The Fury

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany Garcia – García

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Diamantes

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

J Balvin – Rayo

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko – Att.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino

Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso – Grasa

Rawayana – ¿Quién trae las cornetas?

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Muevense

Sheila E. – Bailar

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero

Best African Music Performance

Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”

Asake and Wizkid – “MMS”

Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – “Sensational.”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – “Raat Ki Rani”

Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – “A Rock Somewhere”

Rocky Dawuni – “Rise”

Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar – “Bemba Colorá”

Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir – “Sunlight to My Soul”

Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung – “Kashira”

Best Global Music Album

Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Rema – Heis

Antonio Rey – Historias De Un Flamenco

Tems – Born in the Wild

Best Reggae Album

Collie Buddz – Take It Easy

Vybz Kartel – Party With Me

Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)

The Wailers – Evolution

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Best Children’s Music Album

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo!

Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats – Creciendo

John Legend – My Favorite Dream

Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival

Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate

Best Comedy Album

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Various Artists and Guy Oldfield – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow

Dolly Parton – Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra.

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – The Color Purple

Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists – Saltburn

Various Artists – Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers

Kris Bowers – The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross – Shōgun.

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” (Twisters: The Album)

’NSync and Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best Music Film

American Symphony

June

Kings From Queens

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

The Greatest Night in Pop.