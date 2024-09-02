Thangalaan in Hindi: 4 days until the big release!

Mark your calendars for September 6th, as the highly anticipated Hindi version of “Thangalaan” is set to hit theatres. Following its spectacular release on Independence Day, the film has created a buzz across the Southern states with its mesmerizing visuals, compelling performances, and gripping narrative. Now, the film is gearing up to captivate audiences in North India.

“Thangalaan,” featuring the dynamic Chiyaan Vikram and the talented Malavika Mohanan, has been making waves since its release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15, 2024. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the movie delves into the historical and dramatic tale of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during British colonial rule. The film portrays the harsh realities faced by those who labored in these gold mines, highlighting both their struggles and their strength.

The film’s impact in the South has been nothing short of extraordinary, fueling anticipation for its Hindi release. To celebrate the upcoming launch, the filmmakers have unveiled a new poster on social media featuring Chiyaan Vikram. The poster teases the grandeur of the film and invites audiences to experience its powerful narrative. The accompanying caption reads:

“Witness the power and glory transforming the lives of people in #Thangalaan

North India Release in 4 days

#ThangalaanFromSep6th”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

As the countdown to the Hindi release begins, excitement is palpable among fans and exhibitors alike. With the film’s innovative storytelling and strong performances, “Thangalaan” is expected to make a significant impact in the Hindi film market.

The film’s score, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, has also received acclaim, adding another layer to the movie’s rich, cinematic experience. If you’re a fan of gripping historical dramas and high-caliber performances, “Thangalaan” is a must-watch.

So, gear up for a cinematic journey that promises to be both enlightening and entertaining. “Thangalaan” opens in Hindi theatres in just four days—don’t miss out on this cinematic event!