Malavika Mohanan on tackling contrasting roles in ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Yudhra’

Malavika Mohanan has made waves with her recent back-to-back releases ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Yudhra’. The talented actress continues to prove her versatility, taking on two strikingly different roles in these films, each requiring a unique approach and preparation.

In a recent discussion, she shared insights into her experiences of working in such distinct cinematic worlds and how it has shaped her growth as an actor.

Talking about her roles in ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Yudhra’, Malavika Mohanan expressed her excitement about playing characters from vastly different backgrounds.

She explained, “Both films required completely different kinds of preparation. ‘Thangalaan’ involved a lot of physical training because of the numerous action scenes. It was physically demanding, with stunts being a major part of the role.” In this film, she plays Aarathi, a character inspired by a deity who serves as the protector of the Kolar Gold Fields—a role that demanded a strong, almost divine presence.

On the other hand, in ‘Yudhra’, Malavika portrayed Nikhat, a character with a softer demeanor but still harboring a strong inner resolve.

“For Nikhat, I had to learn to play the piano, which was a completely new skill for me. She’s more delicate, but equally tough when the situation calls for it. The contrast between the two characters was so refreshing and challenging,” she shared.

While Aarathi from ‘Thangalaan’ draws inspiration from the mythology and history of her surroundings, Nikhat from ‘Yudhra’ is a modern woman helping the protagonist navigate his emotional struggles.

Malavika relished the opportunity to break away from typecasting. “It’s great not to be confined to one type of role. As an actor, you want to explore different personalities and remain in a box,” she said.

With ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Yudhra’ adding to her impressive portfolio, Malavika is looking forward to her next project, ‘The Raja Saab’, where she will star alongside Prabhas.