Will you admit perpetration of atrocities against Dalits is unchecked in TN: Pa Ranjith asks CM

With the allies of the ruling DMK perceived to be soft on the spike in atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, ace filmmaker and staunch Ambedkarite Pa Ranjith on Saturday asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to at least acknowledge them.

“The last few days have witnessed many casteist atrocities committed against Dalits across the state. Well, if not preventing them, at least will you acknowledge them Hon’ble Chief Minister @mkstalin,” fumed the acclaimed film director in a post on his X handle.

Advertisement

Drawing attention to the fact that DMK legislators and MPs elected from reserved constituencies have done precious little either to highlight them or get them redressed, the ‘Kala’ director said, “The Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare and others as well as MLAs and MPs have other priorities than addressing these atrocities. Hence, we are prepared to submit a report on the atrocities perpetrated on Dalits in the recent days.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a dalit college student’ hands were chopped off by three dominant caste youth for riding a two-wheeler (Enfield Bullet) in a village in Sivaganga district. In the Vengaivayal issue (mixing human feces in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to Dalits in Pudukottai district), the police have arraigned three dalis of the village as the accused. This has enraged activists and political parties including the BJP.. It is in this context, Ranjith has posted this stinging criticism of the DMK Government.