Malavika Mohanan opens up on prep for ‘Thangalaan’: 4-hour makeup, 10-hour stunts

As Malavika Mohanan continues to captivate audiences with her stellar performance in the film ‘Thangalaan’, she’s opening up about the intense preparation that went into her role. The film, which debuted on August 15, has been a hit, earning praise for its compelling storytelling and Mohanan’s powerful portrayal. The actress has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her character, Aarathi, shedding light on the grueling process she endured.

In a recent post on her social media, Mohanan revealed the demanding physical and emotional journey she undertook to bring Aarathi to life. The BTS video offers a glimpse into the rigorous preparation involved, from long hours in makeup and costume to the physically taxing stunt sequences under the scorching sun.

The actress detailed her experience, noting, “Every day was a challenge. I had to endure 4-hour makeup sessions, followed by grueling 10-hour stunt sequences in the sun. From riding a buffalo—an endeavor complicated by the animal’s fear of the crowd—to standing on a rock set on fire, I pushed my body and mind to their limits. Emotional isolation was also part of the process, as I needed to dive deeply into Aarathi’s world.”

‘Thangalaan’ has been well-received, and Mohanan’s dedication is evident in the film’s success. Her portrayal of Aarathi has struck a chord with viewers, showcasing her commitment to her craft. The film’s Hindi version is set to be released on August 30, broadening its reach to an even wider audience.

The behind-the-scenes footage not only highlights Mohanan’s resilience but also gives fans a deeper appreciation for the effort involved in creating such a memorable character. As ‘Thangalaan’ continues to draw acclaim, it’s clear that Mohanan’s role is one of the film’s standout elements, making her a name to watch in the industry.