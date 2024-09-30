Malavika Mohanan takes on exciting new role in ‘Sardar 2’ after ‘Thangalaan’

Malavika Mohanan is on a roll, following her impressive performances in ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Yudhra’. The talented actress is now gearing up for her next venture, ‘Sardar 2’, which she describes as a “different and challenging role”.

During a recent #AskMalavika session on social media, a fan inquired about her upcoming Tamil project. Malavika replied enthusiastically, “Sardar 2! ☺️ and it’s also a very different and challenging role for me in this one which has been very exciting!”

In ‘Thangalaan’, Malavika took on a physically demanding role that required her to engage in extensive training, including Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and combat techniques. The hard work paid off, earning her praise for her dedication and performance. With the success of ‘Thangalaan’ still fresh in the minds of audiences, her transition to ‘Sardar 2’ promises to showcase her versatility as an actress.

The announcement of her role in ‘Sardar 2’ coincided with a special moment for Malavika, as she shared her excitement with her followers, stating, “Best start to my birthday week! So excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team! Can’t wait to get started on this one!”

Beyond ‘Sardar 2’, Malavika is also ready to star alongside Prabhas in the upcoming horror comedy ‘The Raja Saab’, marking her Telugu debut. In 2023, she released the Malayalam romantic drama ‘Christy’ and later appeared in ‘Thangalaan’, which was initially ready for a January release but came out on August 15 for Independence Day. Following this, her Hindi film ‘Yudhra’, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is has already hit theaters on September 20, 2024.