Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one of the most popular couples of the Indian TV industry. The duo has worked together as Gunjan and Samrat in the show Miley Jab Hum Tum which was one of the most entertaining shows of that time.

The fun-loving couple always manages to give a treat to their fans every time they share pictures or videos of themselves on social media.

Sanaya and Mohit have been giving some serious relationship goals all this while. They know exactly how to make each other feel loved and special. It’s already New Year. Just like others, the couple also rang in the New Year 2020 with a blast.

The duo has been currently vacationing in San Francisco for quite some time and is sharing glimpses of the same. On Wednesday, Sanaya took to her official Instagram handle to share a new picture in which she can be seen kissing her hubby Mohit as he holds her in his arms. Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “Kissing 2019 good bye and bringing in 2020 with loads of love. Happy New year everyone have a great year ahead. @itsmohitsehgal #2020 #love #happiness (sic).”

The couple tied the knot back in 2016 and have been enjoying their life together since then.

The year 2019 has proved to be quite lucky for Sanaya as she made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood with the horror flick Ghost helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sanaya is seen opposite Shivam Bhaargava in the movie which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Ghost released in theatres on October 18, 2019 and she was highly praised for her amazing performance in the movie.