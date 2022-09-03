What ‘spooked’ the horror film director Vikram Bhatt?

Renowned for making many thrillers, suspense, and horror movies over the decades, Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram and shared a video that ‘spooked’ him.

Sharing the video, Vikram Bhatt wrote, “This one spooked the crap out of me!!

They thought she had an imaginary friend. Till they realized she was not imagining”

In the comment section, fans can be seen requesting director Vikram Bhatt for a sequel of his movie Ghost (2019). The movie was about an Indian origin- British politician who was convicted for the murder of her wife, which he claimed was committed by a vengeful ghost.

Vikram Bhatt, best known for his Raaz trilogy, is an Indian director, producer and screenplay writer. Some other of his popular works are 1920, Haunted, Creature 3D, Ghost and his recent film Judaa Hoke Bhi, that was released recently on July19, 2022.