Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is happy with the response his series “Bisaat: Khel Shatranj Ka” has received. He credits his actors Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor for doing an excellent job in the thriller.

“Sandeepa and Omkar both have done an excellent job. As an actor, they have done justice to their characters, which has to lead to the best representation of the script. We can call it a team success for the entire cast and crew,” Vikaram said.

He added: “My motive was to present a thriller that will keep the audience hooked till the end. It seems like we have succeeded.”

“Bisaat: Khel Shatranj ka”, revolves around a psychiatrist who gets caught in the middle of a murder.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, and produced by his daughter Krishna Bhatt, the series also stars Khaled Siddiqui, Samay Thakkar, Vyas Hemang, Trishaan Singh Maini, Tanvi Thakkar, Coral Bhamra, Ashwin Kaushal, and Prakash Jha.