Taylor Swift to present at 67th Grammys, nominated for six awards

Taylor Swift is set to take the stage at the 67th Grammy Awards—not just as a nominee, but also as a presenter.

The Recording Academy confirmed the news on Thursday, though the category she will present remains a mystery.

The highly anticipated event will take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host for the fifth consecutive year.

Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, has earned her six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

If she secures the win, it will be a historic moment—marking her fifth AOTY victory, the most by any artist in history. She currently holds four, tied with legends Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

Alongside the Album of the Year nod, Swift has also received nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Gracie Abrams.

The competition in the Album of the Year category is fierce, with Swift facing off against ‘Cowboy Carter’ by Beyoncé, ‘Short and Sweet’ by Sabrina Carpenter, and ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ by Billie Eilish. Interestingly, Swift, Carpenter, and Eilish will also compete in the Record and Song of the Year categories, making for an exciting showdown.

Beyond her Grammy buzz, Swift recently wrapped up her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’, which took her across the globe for nearly a year and a half.

The tour, hailed as one of the most ambitious of her career, was a celebration of her musical evolution, spanning multiple albums and eras.

The Grammy Awards have also announced an exciting lineup of performers, including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims, among others.