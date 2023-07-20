Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

Country-pop icon Taylor Swift is seeing no end to her achievements. As her Eras Tour continues to leave audiences in awe and her ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) dominates charts, she will now add another string to her guitar and play a different chord as Santa Clara has named Taylor its honourary mayor, the city of Glendale in Arizona officially being named ‘Swift City’.

The official Twitter account for the city of Santa Clara also gave out a celebratory tweet stating: “WELCOME TO SWIFTIE CLARA! It’s been a long time coming, and we are enchanted to announce the City Council has proclaimed @taylorswift13 as SC’s Honorary Mayor for July 28 & 29.”

According to the Mirror, in the news release, the Mayor of Santa Clara also said: “The City is honoring Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour, like many cities have done across the country, to celebrate the cultural impact of this exceptional artist and to highlight the City of Santa Clara and Levi’s Stadium as a world class destination for national and international talent.”

With the 33-year-old’s tour now winding down as it nears the end of the US leg, Taylor will be in Santa Clara for a number of shows next week. According to Billboard, Mayor Jerry Weiers of Glendale, Arizona has officially renamed the city to honour ‘The Eras Tour’, which kicked off on March 17.

Announcing this honour, Jerry. P Andrews, who is the mayor of the city said in a press conference “And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City.”

“And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free.”

If this was not enough, she was also awarded the Key to the City in the cities of Glendale and Santa Clara, alongside Arlington in the state of Texas who named a street sign after her with Tampa in the state of Florida also handing her the Key.