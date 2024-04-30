Taylor Swift dominates billboard hot 100 with record-breaking 32 songs

Taylor Swift is making headlines yet again, and this time, she’s rewriting the record books on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music powerhouse has achieved something truly monumental, dominating not just a few spots, but the top 14 positions on the chart dated May 4. What’s more impressive is that all 14 songs hail from her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

But Swift’s reign doesn’t stop there. With a grand total of 32 songs making waves on the Hot 100, including every track from the deluxe version of “The Tortured Poets Department” and the fan-favorite “Cruel Summer,” she’s secured the highest number ever achieved by a woman in a single week. It’s a remarkable feat that underscores her undeniable influence and talent in the music industry.

Released on April 19 by Republic Records, “The Tortured Poets Department” wasted no time in climbing to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying Taylor Swift’s position as a chart-topping force. Leading the charge is her collaboration with Post Malone on “Fortnight,” a track that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

This isn’t Swift’s first rendezvous with chart domination. She previously made history by commanding the entire top 10 of the Hot 100 chart with tracks from her album “Midnights” in 2022, with “Anti-Hero” blazing the trail. And now, with “Fortnight” marking her 12th Hot 100 No. 1, she joins the ranks of music legends with the sixth-most leaders in the chart’s storied history.

But Swift’s achievements don’t end there. With her latest triumph, she boosted her career count of top 10 hits from 49 to a staggering 59, solidifying her status as one of the most successful female artists of all time.

In a music landscape filled with talent and competition, Taylor Swift continues to stand out as a trailblazer, consistently pushing boundaries and setting new records with her unparalleled artistry. And as she continues to captivate audiences around the globe, one thing remains clear: the reign of Taylor Swift shows no signs of slowing down.