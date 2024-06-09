Taylor Swift delights Edinburgh with nostalgic mashup at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift delighted fans with a nostalgic surprise during her Eras Tour in Scotland, creating a memorable experience for all in attendance. On Saturday, June 8, during her second of three shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Swift seamlessly combined “All of the Girls You Loved Before” from 2023 with “Crazier,” a beloved track from the 2009 Hannah Montana movie.

Swift, 34, playfully addressed the audience, acknowledging the rarity of the 2009 song. “You get extra points if you know this next song at all because it is really, really old,” she said before playing the mashup on the piano. The crowd’s excitement peaked as she reached the song’s bridge, prompting Swift to exclaim, “Oh my God, you’re so unbelievable.”

This special moment was part of the Eras Tour’s surprise song segment, where Taylor Swift performs two songs or mashups acoustically on piano and guitar each night. The second mashup for the evening included “The Bolter” from the upcoming 2024 film, *The Tortured Poets Department*, and “Getaway Car” from her 2017 album, *Reputation*.

Advertisement

Swift’s arrival in Edinburgh received an enthusiastic welcome. The local bagpipe group, Reel Time Pipe Band, performed her 2008 hit “Love Story” at Murrayfield Stadium, a rendition that quickly went viral on TikTok. Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, also joined in the excitement, sharing a video message on X (formerly Twitter) to welcome the “Cruel Summer” singer. He highlighted the temporary renaming of Loch Tay to “Loch Tay Tay” in her honor, calling it “just fabulous.”

“I really hope she has the chance to go and see Loch Tay — or should I say, Loch Tay Tay — because it is the most beautiful part of Scotland,” Swinney said. “She’ll get a really warm welcome here, and I know all of the Swifties will be so happy by her presence in Scotland.”

The Eras Tour dates in Scotland mark Swift’s second visit to the country for concerts. Her first visit was in June 2015, where she performed to a sold-out crowd in Glasgow during her 1989 World Tour. The ongoing tour continues to showcase Swift’s ability to blend nostalgia with fresh surprises, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what she will do next.