Jawaani Jaaneman is about acceptance. Saif Ali Khan shared details about the coming-of-age story of a middle-aged man played by him. Also, talking about the politics of Tanhaji in an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, the 50-year-old said that he does not associate with it personally.

It was only the role of the antagonist, Udaybhan Rathore, that Saif signed up the film in the first place.

Apart from actors taking an apolitical stance on the state of politics, Saif discussed Tanhaji, his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, among other many things.

Stating that despite people saying that this is history (about Tanhaji), it is not.

“I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one…I don’t think there is any constructive point in arguing about loudly provided you yourself know why you’re doing…” he said.

Talking about why the industry has been making films like that, he further added, “… But people say that is what runs and that’s what’s given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it’s more than just action movie, there’s an idea there that that seems to have caught on but certainly a dangerous idea…”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn and Kajol besides Saif. The Om Raut directorial is a historical period-drama that revolves around the Maratha leader Tanaji Malussare and the Battle of Sinhagad. The film has been doing great business at the box office and is heading towards Rs 150 crores in its second week since release.

The film’s politics has been debated for projecting the idea of an independent India, Swaraj, as early as the 17th century; a historical claim that has been analyzed in detail.

