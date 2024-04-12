Maidaan Day 1 box office: 7 crore collection falls short

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated sports drama, ‘Maidaan’, kicked off its journey at the box office with a modest start, raking in approximately Rs 7 crore on its opening day. This Eid release found itself in a heated clash with the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Despite Ajay Devgn’s commendable performance and the film garnering favorable reviews, ‘Maidaan’ struggled to attract a significant audience on its first day. The earnings stood at Rs 7.10 crore, falling short of the expectations set for an Ajay Devgn holiday release. Throughout the day, the occupancy remained below 16 percent, painting a challenging picture for the film’s initial run.

Comparing with Ajay’s previous releases, ‘Maidaan’ fell considerably behind in terms of day one collections. While ‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Drishyam 2’ amassed Rs 14.75 crore and Rs 15.38 crore respectively, ‘Bholaa’ opened with Rs 11.20 crore last March.

The directorial venture of Amit R Sharma, ‘Maidaan’, now faces the uphill task of reviving its fortunes over the weekend. To gain traction at the box office, it needs to achieve double-digit figures in the next two days.

Adding to the competition, ‘Maidaan’ is locked in a battle with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which fetched Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day. Both films are poised to vie for audience attention and box office glory in the days to come.

With the stage set for a fierce showdown, it remains to be seen how ‘Maidaan’ and its contemporaries will fare in the race for dominance at the box office.